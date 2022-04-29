Hopkins County Drug Takeback

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 48, across from KeppelAMFELS. The investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Highway 48 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old woman Saturday in connection with allegations that she got high on marijuana and used a broom, fishing poles, and a piece of metal rod to attack a man. Crystal Dawn Costlow, of Larue, is...
Police in Texarkana say they have made two arrests and taken a variety of drugs off the streets in Miller County as a result of a months-long investigation that culminated with a search of a property just outside Genoa Thursday.
An out-of-town pair was arrested for cocaine possession following a traffic stop late Monday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Foley reported an expired registration as cause for stopping the Dodge Grand Caravan at 11:48 p.m. April 25, 2022, at the intersection of Wildcat Way and Arbala Road. The strong marijuana odor he smelled upon contact with the two occupants, however, was the reason he had them step out of the gold van.
FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman Country Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered on Interstate 20 with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators are currently on scene in the 2800 block of eastbound Interstate Highway 20, just east of Big Brushy Creek and Farm-to-Market (FM) 1641, where the body was discovered.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A Texas woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly taking a car with stolen plates to a credit union drive through to cash a stolen check using the person’s stolen ID. According to police, 34-year-old Sara Reed of Arlington Texas drove to the Veridian Credit Union branch on the...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are behind bars on multiple drug charges following a search on Thursday, April 28. Michael Hendrickson, 31 and Cassidi Dossey, 41, was each charged with trafficking schedule II methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, POCS schedule VI with intent to deliver four ounces under 25 pounds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Dallas, Texas, man who obtained money illegally through pre-paid debit cards has been sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in federal prison and ordered to pay almost $2.4 million in restitution, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown announced Friday in a news release. The sentencing by U.S....
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. The incident occurred on Prospect Street, near the cross streets of Morehead Avenue and Centenary Boulevard. Officials say a man was sitting in a black SUV, when another man fired...
We all have seen cops shows and understand that in the United States that suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. But the fugitives listed below have committed the crime and now they need to face the consequences of their actions. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has released the names and charges of three individuals this week who they are calling their most wanted fugitives.
JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help with a rape case from 20 years ago. They're searching for a man who raped a woman in July 2002 that he had met online. He kidnapped the victim in Johnson County from a location on IH 35W but sexually assaulted her at another location. The woman told police her rapist's name was Greg. She described him as White, and 20-30 years old at the time. He was tall, with a scar on his face. She said he walked as though there was "something wrong with one of his feet or legs." The suspect was familiar with a business on Fm 2280 between Keene and Egan. The victim told detectives she believed he may have been a truck driver.Anybody with information that may lead to the identity of the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-794-TIPS (8477) or Capt Rogers at drogers@johnsoncountytx.org.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), along with the North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), and the Garland Police Department are working in a joint response to a threat made online from a group of students at Naaman Forest High School. The online communication made reference to harming and killing students at the school.
Three North Texas postal workers have been indicted on mail theft charges. Federal investigators say Arthur Lopez stole four pieces of mail in Fort Worth in late 2021 that included a check worth over $4,000 and three gift cards. Laura Macleod, another Fort Worth worker, is accused of stealing $50...
