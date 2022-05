An out-of-town pair was arrested for cocaine possession following a traffic stop late Monday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Foley reported an expired registration as cause for stopping the Dodge Grand Caravan at 11:48 p.m. April 25, 2022, at the intersection of Wildcat Way and Arbala Road. The strong marijuana odor he smelled upon contact with the two occupants, however, was the reason he had them step out of the gold van.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO