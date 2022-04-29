ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ArcBest® Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

By ArcBest
Solidifies Position as Leading Integrated Logistics Company and Delivers Record Profitability. First quarter 2022 revenue of $1.3 billion increased 61.0 percent over first quarter 2021. Net income improved to $69.6 million, or $2.68 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, first quarter 2022 net income was $79.8 million, or...

