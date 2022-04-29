Driver Slams Into NH DOT Truck on Rt. 101 Due to Possible Distraction
By Dan Alexander
3 days ago
A 78-year-old woman slammed her VW Beetle into the back of a DOT truck working in a lane closed to traffic on Route 101 in Auburn on Thursday afternoon. State Police said that Helen Simpson of Manchester may have been distracted by an electronic device...
IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have identified the driver who died in a fiery crash in Irasburg Thursday morning. Police say Gregory Willis, 43, of Barton was inside the burning Dodge Ram involved the crash. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Route 5. Vermont State Police say...
Distracted driving may be the cause of a three car crash that killed a Barrington woman Tuesday morning on the Spaulding Turnpike. State Police said a 2000 Volvo sedan driven by Thomas Fuller, 26, of Kittery and a 2013 Nissan Sentra, operated by Kyla Morgan,38, were driving side-by-side coming out of the Dover toll plaza around 5:30 a.m. After going under the Route 4 overpass the Sentra drifted into the Volvo's lane causing both drivers to take "evasive steering actions," according to State Police.
A New Hampshire state trooper and another person were taken to the hospital after all alleged drunken driver slammed the back of a stopped police cruiser parked in the breakdown lane of F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack. Both had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening following the collision...
A Somersworth man died in a head-on crash with a pickup on the border of Wells and North Berwick on Wednesday afternoon. North Berwick police said a 2019 Chevrolet Trax driven by Christopher Sousa, 39, drifted across the centerline of State Route 9 around 4:35 p.m. and hit a black 2020 Dodge Ram driven by James Hasty, 37, of Berwick. Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — Firefighters in Northbridge, Massachusetts, battled a multi-alarm blaze that destroyed a historic home constructed in the 1800s. The fire broke out before 4 p.m. Friday in the home on Lindwood Avenue in Northbridge. Someone passing by the historic home built by the owners of the town's...
BOSTON — Police are looking to identify a woman they say became unruly at a Dunkin’ in Dorchester when she was told an item she wanted was not on the menu. The incident happened around 6:46 p.m. April 25 at the chain’s location on Blue Hill Avenue. A drive-thru employee told officers the woman wanted to order a multicolored Coolatta, according to police.
The man convicted and sentenced to prison in a crash that killed a Massachusetts State Trooper has been released from prison. The Department of Corrections says David Njuguna was released Friday morning. Njuguna had been sentenced in 2019 to 5-7 years in prison for a 2016 crash that killed Trooper...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
BOW, N.H. (CBS) – A body has been found in the Merrimack River on Thursday, Bow Police said.
Just before noon, two anglers found a woman in the river, close to the town’s boat launch.
The death is being investigated as a suspected drowning, and police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are still working to identify the victim. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bow Police Department.
STONEHAM (CBS) — A Stoneham police officer and his brother are accused of fraudulently receiving $36 million in Mass Save funds. Officer Joseph Ponzo, 48, of Stoneham, and Christopher Ponzo, a 47-year-old owner of an electrical contracting company from North Reading, were arrested Friday.
According to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, the brothers conspired to bribe an employee at a Mass Save lead vendor company in exchange for Mass Save contracts.
The brothers allegedly paid that employee tens of thousands in cash bribes, kickbacks, or other benefits from 2013 to 2017. That included weekly $1,000 payments from Christopher and then $5,000-$10,000...
