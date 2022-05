The longtime guru of the Patriots offensive line trusts the process that netted Cole Strange. Former Patriots offensive-line coach Dante Scarnecchia endorsed Strange as first-round-draft-pick worthy Friday in an interview with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. The Patriots shocked the NFL community Thursday night when they chose Strange with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with many greeting New England’s selection with howls of derision and outrage.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO