HAZARD, Ky. (AP) _ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $334,000. The Hazard, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. The bank holding company posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.2 million.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO