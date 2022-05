CINCINNATI — Tonight will be refreshingly cool under mostly clear skies. Lows around greater Cincinnati drop to the high 40s and low 50s. Monday brings lots of sun and seasonable highs in the low 70s. A round of strong to severe storms still looks likely Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind this storm threat, cooler air is expected to return for the middle and latter half of the week.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO