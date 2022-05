After looking at the the draft and reiews the new coaching staff it looks like they are building a team that works towards the strenghts of how the offense and defense will be executed . Not sure why anyone would have a isuue with the first 2 picks . Kayvon Thibodeaux was always a top 3 pick and giants got him , he says Michael Strahan is "one of my mentors " and was in constant contact throughout the process. To me this is a huge plus when talking about young players and how they handle their approach to playing in the NFL. Evan Neal , whats not to like , he played 3 full seasons for alabama 13 games @ left gaurd , 13 games @ right tackle and last year 15 games @ left tackle.missed 1 game in those 3 years due to covid . lets hope these 2 turn into Orlando Pace and bruce Smith and not greg Robinson and Steve Emtman.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO