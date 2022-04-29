ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Exxon earnings hurt by Russia exit, triples buybacks on high oil prices

By Sabrina Valle, Shariq Khan
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hsnok_0fNvrwOd00

April 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)said on Fridayit doubled its first-quarter per-share profit, but the results fell short of Wall Street estimates, even excluding a $3.4 billion writedown from its withdrawal from Russia.

The top U.S. oil producer tripled the size of its buyback program, similar to other energy giants like France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) that are sending more cash back to shareholders. Exxon said it will repurchase up to $30 billion in shares by the end of next year, compared with its earlier estimates for $10 billion in repurchases.

"We'd be looking to get $15 billion done a year, again, looking to sustain the program kind of more consistently over this 2-year period," said Kathryn Mikells, Exxon's chief financial officer.

The company said net income rose to $5.48 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with $2.73 billion, or 64 cents per share, last year.

Exxon, however, said it faced pressure on margins due to feedstock inflation. Heavy market volatility had negative effect on downstream results due to swift changes in prices between the time when feedstock was purchased and products were sold.

The company's refining division posted much weaker results from the previous quarter, with earnings of $332 million, compared with $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter. The company said the sharp rise in prices ended up costing $1.3 billion of "negative timing impacts," including $760 million in mark-to-market effects on open derivatives positions.

The company said those losses will be unwound when it makes certain physical sales.

Chief Executive Darren Woods said he expected higher refining margins to reflect in second quarter results, adding that margins would remain high this year and likely into the next.

Exxon has been trying to boost output in its primary development areas, the U.S. Permian basin, and in Guyana, the tiny South American nation that has seen windfall oil discoveries in recent years and where Exxon has two major offshore developments.

Exxon's output of crude and other liquids including bitumen and synthetic oil was 2.3 million barrels per day, a 5% drop from the previous quarter. Natural gas production fell by 1.5%.

Exxon's shares were down 0.6% to $86.72 in late morning trading.

The company's adjusted earnings per share came to $2.07, short of the Refinitiv consensus for $2.12 a share, while revenue came in at $90.5 billion, below the $92.7 billion consensus.

The results included a $3.4 billion after-tax hit on the oil major's Russia Sakhalin-1 operation, which it said it would exit on March 1, shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Exxon's writedown follows others oil majors exiting Russia after the Ukraine invasion. BP PLC (BP.L) and Shell PLC have flagged up to $25 billion and $5 billion in writedowns from leaving their Russian businesses, respectively. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OcZuA_0fNvrwOd00
The U.S. largest oil producer posted strong results in its most recent quarter, driven by higher energy prices, but took a $3.4 bln hit from exiting its Russian operations.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur; editing by David Evans, Chizu Nomiyama, Louise Heavens and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Bp Plc#Oil Refining#Exxon Mobil Corp#Fridayit
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy