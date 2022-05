Apple has just launched its own do-it-yourself repairs for some of its products, but it's always been possible to crack open an iPhone and replace the parts with third-party components. I did exactly that with my old iPhone 6 to give it a new lease on life. I was pleased to find the phone on eBay for only £75 (about $100 or AU$140). That's a huge saving over a new iPhone 13 Pro, but the battery had aged to the point where the software had to artificially throttle the performance to stop it from shutting down. Instead of casting off the phone and getting buyer's remorse, I decided to buy a replacement battery and tools from iFixit and have a go at replacing the battery myself.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO