Public Safety

Trial date set for man accused of murdering missing mother Katie Kenyon

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
A trial date has been set for a man accused of the murder of a missing mother-of-two.

Andrew Burfield, 50, appeared by video-link from HMP Preston for a brief court hearing charged with the murder of Katie Kenyon, 33, who vanished seven days ago after being seen getting into a van in Burnley, Lancashire.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his identity during the seven-minute hearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

Emma Kehoe, prosecuting, told the court the body of the alleged murder victim has yet to be recovered.

Judge Simon Medland QC told the defendant: “The trial then is 14th of November of this year. You are remanded in custody.”

Court artist sketch of Andrew Burfield as he appeared in court by video-link charged with the murder of Katie Kenyon (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, Burnley, was last seen at around 9.30am last Friday morning, when it is thought she travelled in a silver Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire.

More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces are scouring the area of dense woodland in Gisburn Forest looking for Ms Kenyon, using search dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones.

Lancashire Police said on Thursday that the search was continuing but due to information provided by a member of the public regarding the sighting of a silver Transit van, they are now prioritising a particular area in the forest for additional search and forensic scrutiny. This could take a number of days.

Ms Kenyon’s family, who say her disappearance is out of character, are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for people to say prayers for her safe return.

