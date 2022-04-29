State Police Update Police Shooting In Woonsocket

Tense moments for state and local police in Woonsocket. The Rhode Island State Police provided an update on Thursday afternoon about an officer-involved shooting which resulted in the death of a suspect. Russell Dufault of Portsmouth was wanted for...
Police say they arrested a violent fugitive in a hotel room at Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, was arrested in his hotel room by the Massachusetts State Police tactical operations team and violent fugitive apprehension section. Sanchez is a...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — Firefighters in Northbridge, Massachusetts, battled a multi-alarm blaze that destroyed a historic home constructed in the 1800s. The fire broke out before 4 p.m. Friday in the home on Lindwood Avenue in Northbridge. Someone passing by the historic home built by the owners of the town's...
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police, New Bedford police, and U.S. marshals arrested a fugitive living on a sailboat in Fairhaven earlier this week. State police said that 52-year-old Eric Waite was wanted for domestic violence and terrorizing. Waite had been on the run from Maine and was living on the sailboat just off of Pope’s Island.
