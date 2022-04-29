'Taste of Success' raises money for scholarships

ALTON - Talent, tenacity, determination and faith built the new VSalon By Valerie. Owner and founder Valerie Baumann's vision for VSalon By Valerie, a full-service hair salon and blow dry lounge, not only created a new business in Alton, it brought the restoration of one of the city's historic buildings at 102 W. 7th St., the former home of the Duncan Foundry and Machine Co., a storied machine works facility. "It's a beautiful atmosphere and a modern experience in a historic setting, designed as industrial and rustic," said Baumann, of Alton, who has been in the salon industry for more than 20 years.

ALTON, IL ・ 42 MINUTES AGO