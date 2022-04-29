ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

'Taste of Success' raises money for scholarships

By Nicole Long
UpNorthLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTUI) -- Friday is Northwestern Michigan College’s Taste of Success To-Go Day. For the last 25 years, the NMC Culinary Institute allows its students to get hands-on...

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Boxing To Be Taught At Howell Senior Center

HOWELL – Learning to box may not be one of the activities people think of regarding senior citizens, but a new program offered by the Howell Senior Center affords the opportunity to do just that. Former boxer Nathan Headd, who now serves as a Howell police officer, will teach the seven-week course to participants at the Howell Senior Center beginning in May.
HOWELL, NJ
The Telegraph

VSalon exceptional experience in historic setting

ALTON - Talent, tenacity, determination and faith built the new VSalon By Valerie. Owner and founder Valerie Baumann's vision for VSalon By Valerie, a full-service hair salon and blow dry lounge, not only created a new business in Alton, it brought the restoration of one of the city's historic buildings at 102 W. 7th St., the former home of the Duncan Foundry and Machine Co., a storied machine works facility.   "It's a beautiful atmosphere and a modern experience in a historic setting, designed as industrial and rustic," said Baumann, of Alton, who has been in the salon industry for more than 20 years.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy