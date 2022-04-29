National Drug Takeback Day this Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — If you have old prescription medication that you need to dispose of, you can do so properly tomorrow, April 30, during the DEA’s annual National Prescription Drug Takeback day. This event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way for people to dispose of prescription medication while also educating the general public about the potential of drug abuse.

Drop off in Acadiana will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participating locations include:

Scott – LPSO Public Safety Complex

Broussard – Walgreens

Arnaudville – Courtney’s Thriftway Pharmacy

Opelousas – Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care center

St. Martinville – St. Martin parish Public Safety Complex

Jennings – Jefferson Davis parish Sheriff’s office

Plaquemine – Walmart

Morgan city – Walgreens & Walmart neighborhood market

