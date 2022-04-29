ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

National Drug Takeback Day this Saturday

By Raven Little
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWDMz_0fNvodTl00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — If you have old prescription medication that you need to dispose of, you can do so properly tomorrow, April 30, during the DEA’s annual National Prescription Drug Takeback day. This event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way for people to dispose of prescription medication while also educating the general public about the potential of drug abuse.

Drop off in Acadiana will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participating locations include:

  • Scott – LPSO Public Safety Complex
  • Broussard – Walgreens
  • Arnaudville – Courtney’s Thriftway Pharmacy
  • Opelousas – Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care center
  • St. Martinville – St. Martin parish Public Safety Complex
  • Jennings – Jefferson Davis parish Sheriff’s office
  • Plaquemine – Walmart
  • Morgan city – Walgreens & Walmart neighborhood market
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
Lafayette, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Plaquemine, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KLFY News 10

Man accused of armed robbery at casino in Louisiana on Easter

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below. The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers […]
GREENSBURG, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Dea#Sheriff#Walgreens Walmart
MyArkLaMiss

Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing may have fled to south Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect who got away, leading authorities on a multi-agency manhunt. Authorities are searching for Union Parish work-release inmate Bruce Causey, 48, of Baton Rouge. On Thursday, April 12, 2022, first responders were dispatched to Foster Farms, a chicken processing […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy