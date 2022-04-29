ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

OHP: 2 Juveniles, 2 Adults Killed In Crash In Adair County, 6 Others Hospitalized

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Westville community in Adair County is mourning after four people were killed in a head-on crash in Watts on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. along US-59 near Baker Feed Mill Road when a 2014 Ford 3500 van that was...

