OHP: 2 Juveniles, 2 Adults Killed In Crash In Adair County, 6 Others Hospitalized

The Westville community in Adair County is mourning after four people were killed in a head-on crash in Watts on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. along US-59 near Baker Feed Mill Road when a 2014 Ford 3500 van that was carrying 10 passengers crashed head-on with a 1991 Dodge Ram. Troopers said nine of the passengers in the van were juveniles.

"The van crossed the center line, and again, we don’t know why, it’s so early in the investigation, we’re trying to figure out why that happened," said Lt Mark Southall with OHP. " Anytime we have a head-on collision we expect serious injuries if not fatalities, especially on a highway where speeds might be higher. From our investigation so far, it doesn’t look like too many seatbelts were in use as well, so that definitely plays a role in the types of injuries we have in this type of collision."

Authorities say the driver of the Ford van and two juvenile passengers, ages 13 and 11, were pronounced deceased on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Troopers say the driver of the Dodge Ram was also killed in the crash.

Troopers say 5 other juvenile passengers that were involved were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The 25-year-old passenger of the second vehicle involved was also taken to the hospital. Three others were treated at the scene and released. In total, 13 people were involved in the crash.

OHP says the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.