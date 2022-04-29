ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

CELEBRATE CHILDREN DAY HAPPENING SATURDAY

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

The 16th Annual Celebrate Children Day is happening Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Jersey Shore Online

Boxing To Be Taught At Howell Senior Center

HOWELL – Learning to box may not be one of the activities people think of regarding senior citizens, but a new program offered by the Howell Senior Center affords the opportunity to do just that. Former boxer Nathan Headd, who now serves as a Howell police officer, will teach the seven-week course to participants at the Howell Senior Center beginning in May.
HOWELL, NJ
The Telegraph

VSalon exceptional experience in historic setting

ALTON - Talent, tenacity, determination and faith built the new VSalon By Valerie. Owner and founder Valerie Baumann's vision for VSalon By Valerie, a full-service hair salon and blow dry lounge, not only created a new business in Alton, it brought the restoration of one of the city's historic buildings at 102 W. 7th St., the former home of the Duncan Foundry and Machine Co., a storied machine works facility.   "It's a beautiful atmosphere and a modern experience in a historic setting, designed as industrial and rustic," said Baumann, of Alton, who has been in the salon industry for more than 20 years.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Restoration for new VSalon By Valerie a family affair

ALTON - The new VSalon By Valerie owner and founder Valerie Baumann got by with a lotta help from her family, friends and faith. Baumann's husband of 10 years, Jerome Baumann, who she has been with for 15 years, and his father, Charlie Baumann, did more than 60% of VSalon By Valerie's build out, with Valerie Baumann, family and friends helping. The father and son worked every free day they had, nonstop to finish the build out as soon as possible. Baumann's father-in-law nicknamed the building "The Factory." "That stuck," Baumann said. "That's what we all call it now."
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy