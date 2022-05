THE MAIN THING... that devoted fans of "Tim Burton's A Nightmare Before Christmas" know, like they know every lyric to "This Is Halloween" and all of the quirky residents of Halloween Town? It's this: You might want to pause and think twice about summoning Oogie Boogie, the wickedly whimsical antagonist of the 1993 stop-motion classic. But fans of festive frights don't need to think twice about swanning through an ensorcelled event named in honor of the beloved "Nightmare" character, for such a party will be eerily awash in Halloween-y high jinks, ghoulish goodies, and spooky-but-sweet sights. And those fans should prepare to enter Oogie Boogie's spirited and light-hearted lair once again, when Disney California Adventure presents its multi-night Halloween-themed extravaganza later in 2022.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO