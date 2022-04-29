ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Robinhood stock is crashing. HOOD hits all-time low

By Michael Grothaus
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a rough 24 hours for Robinhood. The trading company posted its Q1 2022 results yesterday–and things were not good. As The Wall Street Journal reports, Robinhood had its fifth consecutive quarterly drop. Revenue declines 43% to $299 million for a total loss for the quarter of $392...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Netflix stock suffering 4th-straight loss toward 4-year low; co-Founder Hastings total comp falls to about $41 million

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, -3.91% dove 3.0% toward a fresh four-year low in morning trading Monday, and have yet to bounce following last week's 35.1% one-day, post-earnings plunge. The stock has now plummeted 40.0% in four sessions since the streaming video company reported deeply disappointing results, putting it on track for the lowest close since Jan. 4, 2018. That would be the worst four-day performance since it plummeted 42.1% during the four-day stretch that ended Oct. 20, 2004. Separately, Netflix disclosed in its 2021 proxy statement that co-Founder and co-Chief Executive Reed Hastings' total compensation for 2021 fell to $40.8 million from $43.2 million in 2020. His 2021 compensation included 650,000 in base salary, the same as 2020, while option awards fell to $39.7 million from $42.4 million. All Other Compensation, which represented personal use of company aircraft, rose to $442,607 from $147,146. Netflix's stock rose 11.4% in 2021 after rising 67.1% in 2020. The S&P 500.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vlad Tenev
Motley Fool

Buy This Cheap Stock Before Everyone Else Does

IPO activity in 2021 was so unusually strong that 2022 will unavoidably look tepid in comparison. The mortgage market, too, reached record-breaking levels last year. Conditions won't permit a repeat in 2022. However, investors are pricing far too much concern about the future into the stock of JPMorgan Chase. You’re...
STOCKS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#The Wall Street Journal#The Robinhood Cash Card#Ziglu Limited
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

Block's robust, two-sided platform is a major competitive advantage in the fintech space. Unity Software is riding several key trends -- video games, augmented reality, virtual reality, and the metaverse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy