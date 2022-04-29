ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Logs ninth save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Romano recorded the save, allowing one hit while striking out one over a scoreless...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
The Associated Press

Perron’s hat trick helps Blues beat Wild 4-0, seize home ice

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — David Perron had a hat trick and an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 4-0 on Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round series, one year after he missed the playoffs with COVID-19. “It’s been a long way coming,” said Perron, who’s on his third stint with St. Louis and posted the 14th three-goal game in franchise history. “I have a lot of pride wearing the Blue note.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Romano
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Fails to reach base

Tucker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres. Tucker returned from a five-game absence while in health and safety protocols to start at shortstop and hit eighth. His struggles at the plate continued, as he's now struck out at least once in every game he's played this season, resulting in a 40.0 percent strikeout rate. Tucker is in line to see consistent playing time with Kevin Newman (groin) sidelined, though Diego Castillo could also take over at shortstop if Tucker fails to get going at the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Moves to IL

The Rays placed Choi on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to loose bodies in his right elbow. Injuries of these kind can often require an arthroscopic procedure, but the Rays have yet to decide if Choi will need any sort of procedure to address the elbow issue. Regardless, his placement on the IL means he won't be eligible for reinstatement until May 8, which likely leaves Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez in line to serve as the Rays' primary first basemen for at least the next week.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Getting $18M guaranteed in deal

Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mathieu and the Saints still are ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the team after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Blue Jays#The Red Sox
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Return date unknown

Bryant (back) played catch Sunday but remains without a timetable to return, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Bryant has yet to swing a bat since hitting the injured list, and Sunday marked his first reported activity of any kind since first being sidelined. While it remains possible that he returns when initially eligible Friday, that doesn't seem overly likely given that Bryant mentioned the possibility of going on a rehab assignment before activation. Sam Hilliard should continue to receive an uptick in playing time in Bryant's absence, though he has played exclusively against right-handed pitchers this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such move has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Rehab assignment to continue

Kirilloff (wrist) doesn't have a clear timetable for when he will return from a rehab assignment at Triple-A, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We just want to make sure when we're inserting him, we're not just inserting a guy that we think is healthy; we're inserting a guy that's ready to play and go out there and produce," manager Rocco Baldelli said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Placed on 10-day injured list

Haniger (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. An IL stint appeared likely after the 31-year-old sustained a high-ankle sprain during Friday's loss to the Marlins, and he'll officially be shelved, while Stuart Fairchild was called up to provide additional outfield depth. Haniger's appearance Friday marked his return from an 11-game absence while on the COVID-19 injured list, and it's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his ankle issue. Jesse Winker and Dylan Moore should see additional playing time in the outfield while Haniger is sidelined.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Javy Guerra: DFA'd by Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay designated Guerra for assignment Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The Rays will replace Guerra on the 40-man roster and in the big-league bullpen with Robert Dugger, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. After being acquired from the Padres on April 16, Guerra appeared in six games and gave up five earned runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Steals first base Saturday

Smith went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday. Smith made his first start since his return from the injured list due to an ankle issue and came through with one of two multi-hit efforts for the Athletics. The 25-year-old had also laced a double as a pinch hitter on Friday, and he's reached safely in six of his last seven games overall dating back to April 14.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy