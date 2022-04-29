ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Social media reacts to Marquise Brown trade to Arizona Cardinals joining Kyler Murray

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjRv6_0fNvjzl800

The NFL draft always provides a surprise or two. Though no Sooners were selected in the first round, OU fans were treated to news that reunited two former Sooners.

During the first round, Baltimore traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and pick No. 100 to the Arizona Cardinals for No. 23 overall. The duo that put up a dominant 2018 season are joining forces again.

Brown joins an Arizona Cardinals team that went 11-6 in 2021, but lost to eventual Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round of the playoffs. While Brown goes from being the top wide receiver on the roster in Baltimore to the No. 2 guy in Arizona, playing alongside DeAndre Hopkins should help provide “Hollywood” with much more favorable coverages.

The Cardinals, who lost wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, get a deep threat that can put stress on opposing defenses helping create opportunities for Hopkins and other pass catchers A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, and Zach Ertz underneath.

The NFC west put three teams into the playoffs last season, with the Rams and San Francisco 49ers meeting in the NFC championship game.

During the 2018 season, Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown connected 75 times for more than 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns. Murray won the Heisman and the Oklahoma Sooners won 12 games and made it to the College Football Playoffs.

Kyler Murray providing the warm welcome

Hollywood to his former QB Lamar Jackson

Sooners For Life

Reaction from the former Baylor QB

Ravens GM speaks on the Trade

Can they recreate some Sooner Magic?

Sometimes it pays to bet the long shot

Sooners fans Rejoice

Let this sink in

Does size matter?

Cardinals have wanted Marquise Brown for a long time

Lots of WR Trades Happening

Kyler Murray gets WR reinforcement

Who wants to play Rock, Paper, Scissors?

Ready to Crush it again

Looking like a great offense

Unbreakable Bond

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Brown
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Steelers are receiving high marks for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final draft for Pittsburgh, general manager Kevin Colbert found the Steelers their quarterback of the future, great value on a talented defensive lineman and bolstered the team’s receiving corps. First, the Steelers chose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc#The Oklahoma Sooners
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Cleveland Browns went into the 2022 NFL Draft with seven draft picks, the team came out of the draft with nine selections. Andrew Berry flipped a second-round pick for additional picks, which paved the way for how Cleveland would attack the draft. It is safe to say Berry and co....
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Pittsburgh Steelers Just Drafted Another Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded QB room heading into the 2022 season. With a seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall) in this year’s draft, the Steelers selected South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used their first pick of the draft (No. 20) to select Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles looking to add big named prospects to the roster as undrafted free agents

The Eagles entered Thursday night’s NFL draft with 10 picks after acquiring assets via 2021 trades with the Dolphins and Colts (Carson Wentz). Prior to the start of the 2022 selection process, there was speculation that Philadelphia would look to trade up into the top-10 for an impact player. The Eagles ultimately moved from No. 15 overall up to No. 13 overall to select Georgia All-American defensive tackle, Jordan Davis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy