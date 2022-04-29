ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

Man accused in ear – biting attack still on the run

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourt documents filed by Miller County authorities don’t mince words when describing the Lake Ozark man charged with biting a man’s ear off. The Miller...

