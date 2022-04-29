LIHEAP Spring Subsidy Cooling program to begin

There are currently 5 states in the U.S. that have approved some sort of program that would send a fourth stimulus check to residents. This is an attempt to help the burden Americans are feeling amid inflation. Many states are sending as much as $500 to qualifying residents. Five states...
Millions of Americans have been benefitting from the emergency food stamps states have given out since the pandemic began. Now, some states are giving the boost again for the month of May. The emergency allotments started going out when the pandemic began, and now food has become more expensive. When...
SAN DIEGO — Families with Section 8 vouchers can access more money to live in safer neighborhoods. Over 16,000 families in the City of San Diego receive housing help from the Section 8 voucher program. Unfortunately, many of them live in areas with high crime and few opportunities, but a big change is offering them a chance to move to better neighborhoods.
If you currently get SNAP benefits, you may be eligible for extra assistance. However, you do have to meet certain requirements. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps helps low income families get access to healthy food options. Additional details can be found here. If you...
Most Americans see their month food stamps at the beginning of the month, but one state sends theirs between the 4th and 21st. Benefits are sent between these dates depending on two digits related to their benefits in Mississippi. States run SNAP benefit programs, so however you receive them in...
As April continues, states are continuing their extension of emergency food stamp benefits for some Americans. The public health emergency expires on Friday April 15, which means states still offering emergency benefits will no longer be able to in May. 34 states plan to send monthly benefits in addition to...
Oregon has made it so food stamp recipients in the state will see emergency SNAP benefits in April and May. The total amount to do this is $65 million dollars. The least that people will see is $95 in addition to their regular benefits. The EBT card used in the...
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers said schools were going to receive more money after this year’s session. “We at Pulaski County should see about a $3 million increase to our funds. However, for me to give out a 2% pay increase is going to exceed $2.5 million,” said Patrick Richardson, the superintendent of Pulaski County Schools.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city leaders are helping people clear their criminal records. The City of Lexington is hosting Clean Slate Lexington Friday at Central Bank Center to allow people who had run-ins with the law, a second chance by expunging their criminal record. Attorneys are present walking people through the expungement process.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a routine bridge inspection is scheduled for I 75 for the Clays Ferry Bridge. The operations will be in effect at the Fayette-Madison County line. Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6 – 9 a.m. until...
Comments / 0