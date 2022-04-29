Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 29, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Well, it is the first day of May, and it has certainly come out swinging! This morning we had some rain and thunderstorms passing through, then we started to see the sun a little bit later in the afternoon. At the time of writing this, the cold front associated with this system is making its way through NCWV with thunderstorms, small hail, and wind gusts at 40+mph. By about midnight, we should be clear of this system, and skies will clear overnight as we head into Monday. Some valleys in our east may see some dense fog tomorrow morning, so be sure to drive with caution if you find yourself on a foggy stretch of road. The rest of the day will be pretty nice, with highs in the low to mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. The nice weather is short-lived, as clouds will thicken up heading into Tuesday ahead of a low-pressure system bringing more rain and possible storms. These rain showers are likely to begin Tuesday afternoon, and as the evening progresses, the rain will intensify, and thunderstorms will become more possible. These scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the night and into Wednesday as well, before tapering off Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be another break from precipitation, though cloud cover will be more widespread than Monday. By the end of the week, another low-pressure system will bring us even more rain, which will linger into Saturday. With these back-to-back systems likely to bring heavy rain at times, we’ll be watching very closely for any flooding concerns as we start the weekend.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO