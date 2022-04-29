ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 29, 2022

By Joseph Williams, WDTV News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We start with a chilly morning, as clear skies and a cool air mass keep below-freezing temperatures in our area. But these will go away soon, as warmer air starts flowing in. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with most of the clouds in southern West...

WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | May 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Well, it is the first day of May, and it has certainly come out swinging! This morning we had some rain and thunderstorms passing through, then we started to see the sun a little bit later in the afternoon. At the time of writing this, the cold front associated with this system is making its way through NCWV with thunderstorms, small hail, and wind gusts at 40+mph. By about midnight, we should be clear of this system, and skies will clear overnight as we head into Monday. Some valleys in our east may see some dense fog tomorrow morning, so be sure to drive with caution if you find yourself on a foggy stretch of road. The rest of the day will be pretty nice, with highs in the low to mid-70s and mostly sunny skies. The nice weather is short-lived, as clouds will thicken up heading into Tuesday ahead of a low-pressure system bringing more rain and possible storms. These rain showers are likely to begin Tuesday afternoon, and as the evening progresses, the rain will intensify, and thunderstorms will become more possible. These scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the night and into Wednesday as well, before tapering off Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be another break from precipitation, though cloud cover will be more widespread than Monday. By the end of the week, another low-pressure system will bring us even more rain, which will linger into Saturday. With these back-to-back systems likely to bring heavy rain at times, we’ll be watching very closely for any flooding concerns as we start the weekend.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Morgantown: social service hub loses roof in storm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What used to be an old Ramada Inn was transformed into a hub for social services in Mon county, but now the nearly $5-million project needs to be fixed up again. Reports of wind gusts reaching 100 miles per hour ripped off the brand-new roof and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

NWS: Winds that tore roof off Morgantown building likely 90-100mph

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Winds that tore the roof off a former Morgantown hotel likely reached around 100 miles per hour, experts said. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh told 5 News wind speeds measured at ground level at the old Ramada Inn on Scott Ave. were estimated at 60-70mph.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Residents in Morgantown clean up after heavy storm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A powerful storm caused severe damage to the Morgantown area, especially Ashton Estates. Residents were shocked the storm caused so much damage. Many trees fell over and the power went out. “It started off as typical dark clouds rolling in. Then all of a sudden in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
