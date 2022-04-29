ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Groups from North Dakota, Iowa to co-develop CO2 storage

By Todd Epp
kelo.com
 3 days ago

CENTER, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota-based power cooperative and an Iowa company have announced an agreement to co-develop...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Center, ND
State
North Dakota State
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
City
Grand Forks, ND
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide#Ap#Summit Carbon Solutions#The Associated Press
Axios Denver

Abortion remains legal in Colorado. Advocates want to go further

Data: Axios Research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosA leaked draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade galvanized Colorado abortion advocates on Monday evening.State of play: If the landmark ruling is formally overturned, abortion would remain legal in Colorado. Already, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation enshrining unrestricted access to abortion in state law just a month ago.That bill reaffirmed existing law in Colorado, but it was meant as a statement as other states pursued new, tighter limits.And advocates say they plan to push a ballot initiative in the 2024 election to add abortion...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy