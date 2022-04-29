Groups from North Dakota, Iowa to co-develop CO2 storage

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — The fire burning about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away from Priscilla Crespin’s home was the first blaze that forced the 81-year-old to leave the small northeastern New Mexico community where she has spent nearly all her life. Crespin left her home...
Data: Axios Research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosA leaked draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade galvanized Colorado abortion advocates on Monday evening.State of play: If the landmark ruling is formally overturned, abortion would remain legal in Colorado. Already, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation enshrining unrestricted access to abortion in state law just a month ago.That bill reaffirmed existing law in Colorado, but it was meant as a statement as other states pursued new, tighter limits.And advocates say they plan to push a ballot initiative in the 2024 election to add abortion...
Comments / 0