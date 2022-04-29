Chart Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) _ Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.

The Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $354.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.1 million.

Chart Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTLS