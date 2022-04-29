Chevron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $6.26 billion.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of $3.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.36 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $54.37 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.01 billion.

