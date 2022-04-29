AllianceBernstein: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $85.9 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $903.7 million.

AllianceBernstein shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

