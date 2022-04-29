ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saying Goodbye To This NJ Barnes & Noble Won't Be Easy For Many

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Barnes & Noble in Clark. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey Barnes.& Noble store will be closing after 24 years in business, and customers are having a hard time saying goodbye.

The Clark store on Raritan Road will close on June 19, it said in an Instagram post.

"We have loved being part of this community and are actively looking for a new location, hoping before long too return close to here with a new bookstore," the post reads.

The book store was a special one for many people in the community.

"This is so upsetting," one customer said. "I spent my whole childhood inside this store, buying tons of books for my birthdays, for Christmases, and for every other occasion in between. I'll make sure to stop by one final time!! ❤"

"This was one of the first places I went to when I could drive almost 20 years ago," another added. "In the past few years I have been going twice a week for my iced coffee and I loved just walking around and browsing and occasionally picking up some good stuff to take home.

"Hope you guys could find a new location, your entire team there was awesome throughout these years."

"When my kids were little (they are 27 and 24) we spent so much time there..meeting other kids, dancing on the stage and buying books," one local mom said. "I bought my grand-niece books there a few months ago. It’s also my go to for my yearly calendar. So very sad."

