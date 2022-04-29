ArcBest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) _ ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $69.6 million.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

ArcBest shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 5.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCB