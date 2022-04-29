Eastern Tech, Perry Hall Middle students to be sworn in as Maryland Association of Student Councils president, 2nd vice president

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maya Durkovic, a Grade 11 student at Eastern Technical High School, and David Arowolo, a Grade 7 student at Perry Hall Middle School, will be sworn in as president and 2nd vice president respectively of the Maryland Association of Student Councils (MASC) during its May 21 executive board meeting.

“We are so proud of Maya and David for being elected to these influential state level positions,” said Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “We encourage BCPS students to explore and pursue student leadership opportunities. We know that every student leadership experience empowers our students and strengthens their public speaking and management skills. This is National Student Leadership Week (April 24 – 30, 2022), and throughout our school system, students are involved with Baltimore County Student Councils and Baltimore County Junior Councils and are leading organizations at their schools and in their communities.”

Durkovic, a student in Eastern Tech’s Law & Public Policy Program, currently serves as MASC chief of staff, Maryland Youth Advisory Council executive board member, Baltimore County Student Councils chief of staff, and cofounder and chair of Maryland High School Democrats, Eastern Tech chapter. A participant in the BCPS Outstanding Young Women Leaders Program, Durkovic is also a member of the National Honor Society and the honor societies for English, music, science, social studies, and Spanish.

In a personal statement, Durkovic wrote, “Throughout two and a half years of a virtual world, shrouded by uncertainty and disconnect, student leadership has allowed me to form invaluable relationships that I would never have experienced elsewhere. MASC is home to passionate, driven student leaders – ones who take on changemaking with pride, doing so while instilling unparalleled dignity in the youth voice.”

Arowolo describes himself as a “Nigerian-American graphic designer, photographer, and videographer.” He wrote, “I’m also an activist who has used his voice to advocate [for] voices of students around me. I have used my voice to start new communities, talk about issues students encounter and how to solve them.” He is historian of the Perry Hall Middle School Student Council, founder of his school’s Black Student Union, and member of the National Junior Honor Society and National Junior Spanish Honor Society.

In his personal statement, Arowolo wrote, “My previous experience in the student council, the Black Student Union, media/ production, and as a political campaign intern has taught me a lot about better communication, organization, and hard work.”

Photos via Baltimore County Public Schools

