ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Eastern Tech, Perry Hall Middle students to be sworn in as Maryland Association of Student Councils president, 2nd vice president

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZYPo_0fNvfgo300

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maya Durkovic, a Grade 11 student at Eastern Technical High School, and David Arowolo, a Grade 7 student at Perry Hall Middle School, will be sworn in as president and 2nd vice president respectively of the Maryland Association of Student Councils (MASC) during its May 21 executive board meeting.

“We are so proud of Maya and David for being elected to these influential state level positions,” said Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “We encourage BCPS students to explore and pursue student leadership opportunities. We know that every student leadership experience empowers our students and strengthens their public speaking and management skills. This is National Student Leadership Week (April 24 – 30, 2022), and throughout our school system, students are involved with Baltimore County Student Councils and Baltimore County Junior Councils and are leading organizations at their schools and in their communities.”

Durkovic, a student in Eastern Tech’s Law & Public Policy Program, currently serves as MASC chief of staff, Maryland Youth Advisory Council executive board member, Baltimore County Student Councils chief of staff, and cofounder and chair of Maryland High School Democrats, Eastern Tech chapter. A participant in the BCPS Outstanding Young Women Leaders Program, Durkovic is also a member of the National Honor Society and the honor societies for English, music, science, social studies, and Spanish.

In a personal statement, Durkovic wrote, “Throughout two and a half years of a virtual world, shrouded by uncertainty and disconnect, student leadership has allowed me to form invaluable relationships that I would never have experienced elsewhere. MASC is home to passionate, driven student leaders – ones who take on changemaking with pride, doing so while instilling unparalleled dignity in the youth voice.”

Arowolo describes himself as a “Nigerian-American graphic designer, photographer, and videographer.” He wrote, “I’m also an activist who has used his voice to advocate [for] voices of students around me. I have used my voice to start new communities, talk about issues students encounter and how to solve them.” He is historian of the Perry Hall Middle School Student Council, founder of his school’s Black Student Union, and member of the National Junior Honor Society and National Junior Spanish Honor Society.

In his personal statement, Arowolo wrote, “My previous experience in the student council, the Black Student Union, media/ production, and as a political campaign intern has taught me a lot about better communication, organization, and hard work.”

Photos via Baltimore County Public Schools

The post Eastern Tech, Perry Hall Middle students to be sworn in as Maryland Association of Student Councils president, 2nd vice president appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools’ music education program earns national recognition for 17th consecutive year

TOWSON, MD— Baltimore County Public Schools has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. This is the 17th consecutive year that BCPS has earned this recognition. Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to school systems that demonstrate outstanding … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools’ music education program earns national recognition for 17th consecutive year" The post Baltimore County Public Schools’ music education program earns national recognition for 17th consecutive year appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Three BCPS students named grand prize winners in Lyric Education’s 5th Annual Dream Big Contest

TOWSON, MD— Half of the six grand prize winners (“Visionaries”) in Lyric Education’s Annual Dream Big Contest are Baltimore County Public Schools’ students. The Lyric Baltimore contest challenged Baltimore-area students in Grades 5 -12 to create poems, essays, or videos about their dreams for their lives, communities, or schools. The BCPS students named Visionaries are: Xin Yue Lu, Grade 10, … Continue reading "Three BCPS students named grand prize winners in Lyric Education’s 5th Annual Dream Big Contest" The post Three BCPS students named grand prize winners in Lyric Education’s 5th Annual Dream Big Contest appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Perry Hall teacher wins art educator award, Parkville educator nominated for state award

TOWSON, MD—Nine of Baltimore County Public Schools’ visual art teachers have been recognized with district awards from the BCPS Office of Visual Arts through the Maryland Art Education Association. In addition, nine additional BCPS visual arts teachers have been nominated for state recognition. “We are so proud of our talented visual arts educators for the many ways that they inspire … Continue reading "Perry Hall teacher wins art educator award, Parkville educator nominated for state award" The post Perry Hall teacher wins art educator award, Parkville educator nominated for state award appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Frosh seeks to cancel loan debt for students who attended schools operated by Education Corporation of America

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, together with five other attorneys general, is calling on the U.S. Department of Education to cancel the federal student loan debt of thousands of students, including students in Maryland, who attended schools operated by the for-profit company Education Corporation of America (ECA). The Borrower Defense Application submitted last week seeks relief for student … Continue reading "Frosh seeks to cancel loan debt for students who attended schools operated by Education Corporation of America" The post Frosh seeks to cancel loan debt for students who attended schools operated by Education Corporation of America appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Nottingham, MD
Education
City
Perry Hall, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Nottingham, MD
Government
City
Nottingham, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
NottinghamMD.com

Perry Hall Middle, Kenwood High recertified as Maryland Green Schools

TOWSON, MD—Fifteen Baltimore County public schools have been recertified as Green Schools by the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE), including five schools that have achieved “sustainable” status by participating for 14 years or more in the program. The recertified schools are: Arbutus Middle School Battle Monument School Catonsville Elementary School Dulaney High School (Sustainable) Edgemere Elementary School … Continue reading "Perry Hall Middle, Kenwood High recertified as Maryland Green Schools" The post Perry Hall Middle, Kenwood High recertified as Maryland Green Schools appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

“Maryland Day” returns in person since start of pandemic

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — After nearly 2 years, the University of Maryland’s Maryland Day community event has returned in person with thousands of people in attendance on Saturday. After months of planning, help from hundreds of volunteers, and more than 300 activities from various departments and businesses, organizers say putting together Maryland day is […]
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski expands Operation ReTree Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Council Chair Julian Jones on Thursday celebrated Earth Week by announcing an expansion of Operation ReTree Baltimore County, a new equity-based tree planting initiative that is expanding severely diminished tree canopies in highly populated, lower-income neighborhoods. Surrounded by community members and officials, Olszewski and Jones planted one of 45 native trees that are … Continue reading "Olszewski expands Operation ReTree Baltimore County" The post Olszewski expands Operation ReTree Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

United States Attorney’s Office for The District of Maryland Announces Comprehensive Community Outreach Approach

Baltimore, Maryland – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced the comprehensive community outreach strategy that is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program (PSN).  We are also announcing convictions in several federal cases involving firearms and fentanyl as examples of the enforcement prong of PSN.  “The United States Attorney’s Office […] The post United States Attorney’s Office for The District of Maryland Announces Comprehensive Community Outreach Approach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Council#Student Union#Perry Hall Middle School#Eastern Tech#Masc#Maryland High School#Democrats
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland DNR dedicates Baltimore County trail area to local conservationist

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a portion of the Gunpowder North Trail in memory of Jim Gracie, trout fisherman and stream restoration advocate who died in 2020. A ceremony at Gunpowder Falls State Park was attended by his wife, Jane Gracie, numerous current and former state officials, and others in the fishing and conservation communities. A … Continue reading "Maryland DNR dedicates Baltimore County trail area to local conservationist" The post Maryland DNR dedicates Baltimore County trail area to local conservationist appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County School Honors Fallen Baltimore Firefighter Lt. Kelsey Sadler With Scholarship

JOPPATOWNE (WJZ) — Trinity Lutheran Christian School announced Friday the creation of the Lt. Kelsey Sadler Memorial Scholarship to benefit children of first responders. Officials with the K-8 school in Harford County announced the scholarship fund during its annual “Run for the Son” fundraiser on campus. “Not only will this group of Trinity kids know her, but people in the future will know her and she will be the example for our kids,” Colleen Lull, a Trinity parent and Baltimore City Fire Department lieutenant, said. “She was a good person, she was a good mom, she was a good friend.” Sadler was the...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Perry Hall High School inducts new Hall of Fame members

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School inducted new alumni into its Hall of Fame on Thursday evening. The following individuals were inducted: Diane Butcher Fanning, Class of 1969, author of 15 true crime books and forensics consultant; Barbara Jane Gordon, Class of 1965, teacher, school administrator, and coordinator of professional development for Baltimore County Public Schools; Debbie Stephis Schillinger, Class of … Continue reading "Perry Hall High School inducts new Hall of Fame members" The post Perry Hall High School inducts new Hall of Fame members appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy