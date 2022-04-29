Banco Bilbao: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) _ Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.85 billion.

The bank, based in Madrid, said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $6.71 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.71 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

Banco Bilbao shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBVA