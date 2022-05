“Never has it been more important to show that creations should be made to last,” says Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, who tonight orchestrated a spectacular demonstration of the maison’s commitment to circular fashion on the Met Gala red carpet. Emma Stone, Hoyeon Jung, Gemma Chan and Cynthia Erivo are among 14 ambassadors and friends of the house all dressed in archive or previously worn Louis Vuitton designs for the event. On one of the biggest and most closely watched nights of the year for fashion – an industry traditionally obsessed with the new – it was a powerful statement of intent that reflects the house’s commitment to circular creativity, as well as the personal convictions of its artistic director.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 HOURS AGO