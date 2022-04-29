Exxon profit rises on higher oil and gas prices

April 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp posted a higher first-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by surging oil and gas prices as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked global supply concerns.

The top U.S. oil producer reported net income of $5.48 billion, or $1.28 per share, in the three month ended March 31, compared with $2.73 billion, or 64 cents per share, last year.

The results included a $3.4 billion after-tax hit on the oil major’s Russia Sakhalin-1 operation. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)