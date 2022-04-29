Gisele Bündchen On Crypto, Collaboration, And Helping FTX Donate Billions

In a sartorial moment when vintage trumps RTW in terms of cool factor, few brands are quite as in demand as Dior. Take one Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who, over the course of the last 18 months, has repeatedly mined fashion archives for pieces from John Galliano’s storied 15-year tenure at the house: an ombre cover up from autumn/winter 2002, a branded gold choker from autumn/winter 2004, a blue velvet coat that Penny Lane would have loved from autumn/winter 2000… And while vintage mavens’ devotion to Galliano is hardly waning, the gang is also making room for pieces from other Dior eras. As Shrimpton Couture’s Cherie Balch recently told Vogue, “I think there’s a real love-hate relationship happening at the moment with modern Dior, so for a lot of people that means going back to the past and looking for the pieces they loved then and still love now.”

