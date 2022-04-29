ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Gisele Bündchen On Crypto, Collaboration, And Helping FTX Donate Billions

By Janelle Okwodu
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGisele Bündchen has modelled for every luxury brand imaginable – Chanel, Versace, Gucci, the list goes on – but the runway legend’s latest campaign may be her most important. As the first face of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Bündchen stars alongside CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried in sleek imagery shot by longtime...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

9 Rihanna Met Gala Looks That Will Stop You In Your Tracks

When Rihanna arrives at the Met Gala, the fashion world stops. Last seen shutting down the hallowed Fifth Avenue museum steps wearing a haute duvet courtesy of Demna at Balenciaga, with partner A$AP Rocky enrobed in a similarly cosy-cool look by ERL, Rih managed to out-dress everyone by delivering the unexpected.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Louis Vuitton Dressed A Galaxy Of Stars In Archive Or Pre-Worn Looks For The Met

“Never has it been more important to show that creations should be made to last,” says Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, who tonight orchestrated a spectacular demonstration of the maison’s commitment to circular fashion on the Met Gala red carpet. Emma Stone, Hoyeon Jung, Gemma Chan and Cynthia Erivo are among 14 ambassadors and friends of the house all dressed in archive or previously worn Louis Vuitton designs for the event. On one of the biggest and most closely watched nights of the year for fashion – an industry traditionally obsessed with the new – it was a powerful statement of intent that reflects the house’s commitment to circular creativity, as well as the personal convictions of its artistic director.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Bella Hadid’s Vintage Dior Gown Has A Euphoria Connection

In a sartorial moment when vintage trumps RTW in terms of cool factor, few brands are quite as in demand as Dior. Take one Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who, over the course of the last 18 months, has repeatedly mined fashion archives for pieces from John Galliano’s storied 15-year tenure at the house: an ombre cover up from autumn/winter 2002, a branded gold choker from autumn/winter 2004, a blue velvet coat that Penny Lane would have loved from autumn/winter 2000… And while vintage mavens’ devotion to Galliano is hardly waning, the gang is also making room for pieces from other Dior eras. As Shrimpton Couture’s Cherie Balch recently told Vogue, “I think there’s a real love-hate relationship happening at the moment with modern Dior, so for a lot of people that means going back to the past and looking for the pieces they loved then and still love now.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Rhude Races In, Chanel’s Latest Flower, Kendrick and Converse

RACING IN: With racing due to arrive at the newly christened 5.41-kilometer Miami International Autodrome, the Miami Grand Prix will see Formula 1 race in the state of Florida for the first time since 1959, as the drivers prepare to battle around the new track set within the city’s Hard Rock Stadium campus on Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Vogue

Dr Jill Biden Discusses The Power Of Fashion At The In America: An Anthology Of Fashion Press Preview

Dr Jill Biden made a surprise appearance at this morning’s press preview for the Costume Institute’s In America: An Anthology of Fashion exhibition. The first lady joined a roster of Metropolitan Museum of Art executives and curators, and Eva Chen of Instagram, the sponsor of the two-part In America show marking the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute, to discuss the power of fashion. Even before her husband assumed office, Dr Biden has used clothing to communicate, be it the Stuart Weitzman boots that read “Vote” on the side that she sported on the campaign trail or the Gabriela Hearst dress she wore to the inauguration ball embroidered with federal flowers from every state and territory of the US.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

“André Changed the World”: Inside André Leon Talley’s Moving & Joyful Memorial Service In Harlem

In life, André Leon Talley was a towering figure, famous for what he knew – and how he spoke – about culture and style; for the elegant circles that he ran in; and for the way that he carried himself in an industry where few people looked like him. Yet as a memorial for the late Vogue editor made clear on Friday, Talley was also a humble man, a generous man, and a man of deep and resounding faith. (He was, after all, a Southerner, brought up in Durham, North Carolina by his devout and beloved grandmother.)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy