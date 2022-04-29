Cape Coral police to host Prescription Take-Back Day Saturday

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – If you have any unused, expired or unwanted prescriptions or medications, there is a way to safely get rid of them Saturday in Cape Coral.

It’s prescription drug take-back day hosted by the Cape Coral Police Department in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration

According to the DEA, drug overdoses are on the rise — up 16 percent compared to last year — with nearly 290 lives lost daily.

Saturday’s event is at Cape Coral Police Department Headquarters on Central Park Boulevard. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cape police say it’s best to get rid of any prescription drugs the right way — whether they’re expired or you’re no longer in need of them.

Officers will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

They won’t accept liquids or syringes.

The goal is to eliminate opioids and other medicines from homes, where they are vulnerable to misuse, theft or abuse by family members and visitors, including children and teens.

Cape police say it’ll take just a few minutes to look around your home, especially in spaces you don’t constantly check.

“They may not look in a cabinet every day, a junk drawer that people may have access to that they don’t think about all the time,” said Brandon Sancho, PAO with the Cape Coral Police Department. “At least check those things. See if you have anything that could be harmful to any residents, visitors, anything like that.”

You can remain anonymous when dropping these items off, police said.

The address of the police department is 1100 Cultural Park Blvd.

You can bring in your prescriptions/medications that you no longer need and dispose of them properly.