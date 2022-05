Part of me wonders if the folks behind the original John Wick knew it was going to birth a franchise. What started out as a vengeance story about a retired hitman forced out of hibernation after thugs kill his dog, the movie ended up being such a massive hit for Keanu Reeves, it’s now heading into its fourth installment, currently titled John Wick: Chapter 4 (though we expect that to eventually change, especially after it might have leaked). And with the film industry gathered together in Las Vegas, Lionsgate expects to show off the first footage from the sequel… and this first, neon-drenched artwork with Reeves taking aim at the competition.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO