Three people indicted in death of Mesquite teen

Three people have been indicted in connection to the death of a 16 year old Mesquite teen.

In January, Mesquite Police were called to Clay Mathis Road...after a witness said someone had fallen out of a car.

When police arrived, they found 16-year-old Key’Mydre Palmer shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Police say Palmer's death happened as a result of a failed robbery attempt involving the sale of a firearm.

Police arrested 34-year-old Crystal Guillen of Wilmer, 19-year-old Johnathan Pyle of Dallas, 18-year-old Simon Guillen of Wilmer. All three were indicted.

A 15-year-old was also arrested in connection with the case.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram