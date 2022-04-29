Retired AA flight attendant could take stand today in her civil trial against airline

Today could be the day that the retired flight attendant suing American Airlines takes the witness stand.

Kimberly Goesling is seeking more than $1 million in damages from the Fort Worth-based airline, claiming that it retaliated against her when she reported that she was sexually assaulted by celebrity chef Mark Sergeant while they werte in Germany on a business trip.

The airline had hired Sargeant to develop a new in-flight menu.

Sargeant testified on Wednesday, stating that during an alcohol-filled evening, another American Airlines employee urged him to go to Goesling's hotel room.

Sargeant denies sexually assaulting Goesling, and the airline denies that the other employee egged him on.

Also scheduled to testify today: Goesling's friend and Goesling's former fiance.

The civil trial is being heard by a jury.

