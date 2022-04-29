ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

City of Carlsbad approves EMS training management contract as need expects to increase

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
City of Carlsbad Fire Department Chief Richard Lopez welcomed an emergency medical services (EMS) training and management agreement with a Texas firm due to an increased demand for for emergency medical treatment within the city in 2022.

Carlsbad EMS personnel responded to 5,011 emergency calls in 2021, Lopez said. He said emergency service requests were “steady” during the first four months of 2022.

Lopez said the City could meet or exceed the number of emergency calls from 2021 by the end of this year.

On Tuesday the Carlsbad City Councilor’s approved a $24,000 contract extension with EMSRx of Waxahachie, Texas for retention as medical director for the Carlsbad Fire Department’s EMS services, read a contractual agreement between the City and the company.

“Our police and fire departments are legally required to have a licensed medical director as part of our EMS and emergency medical dispatch services,” said Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway.

“EMSRx has very high standards and we’ve had a good working relationship with them for several years,” he said.

EMSRx owner Kenneth Davis said the company provided medical direction and acted as a third party for EMS in communities across the United States like Carlsbad.

Lopez said training provided by ENMSRx kept Carlsbad’s emergency personnel updated with changes in emergency medical technology.

“We need to have this training,” he said.

Davis praised the City of Carlsbad for constant training keeping EMS providers prepared for the latest emergencies.

“Carlsbad is a wonderful organization. They have a lot of pride,” he said. “We keep them up to date as medicine is changing.”

EMSRx offered life support training, prehospital trauma and emergency medicine procedures, the company’s website stated.

Janway said EMSRx’s Chief Medical Director Dr. Ryan Hodnick is the City of Carlsbad’s Medical Director.

From Albuquerque, Davis said Hodnick was certified in EMS and emergency medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM).

ABEM certified emergency physicians who meet certain educational, professional standing, and examination standards, read the organizations website.

Davis said Hodnick was trained in EMS and wilderness medicine practices.

“The doctor is working in Carlsbad and has a great insight into everything going on in our community,” Janway said.

The extension starts May 1 and ends April 30, 2023, the contract read.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.

