True to his word, Falcons GM took 'Best Player Available' and didn't 'reach'

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
In the days, weeks, and months leading up to the NFL Draft, Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot directly laid out his draft strategy and didn't stray from it.

" We want to take the best player off the board ," Fontenot told Dukes and Bell on Tuesday. " We want to bring in the best possible player for the team and not reach for a position ," and that's exactly what he ended up doing.

With the 8th overall pick of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft the Atlanta Falcons selected Wide Receiver Drake London from Southern Cal.

The Falcons came into the draft with a litany of team needs, as Fontenot admitted to, but he felt that whomever they drafted would likely end up addressing a major need, and it did.

Terry Fontenot told you his plan and stuck to it, and based on how the rest of the first round played out, it seems that the team had things graded correctly.

Certainly many fans wanted a pass rusher, and the obvious one to draft after Walker, Hutchinson, and Thibodeaux were taken in the top 5 would have been Jermaine Johnson, but he slid all the way to 26, proving that he would have been a reach at 8.

The Falcons front office had Drake London graded as the top receiver in the draft, ahead of other first rounders Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Jahan Dotson, and Treylon Burks.

As the drafts switches to the 2nd and 3rd rounds tonight, you have to imagine that "best player available" is no longer the plan as certain needs do have to be addressed and you will have to reach with the quality pass rushers gone.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the remainder of the draft plays out for the Falcons. They still have eight picks remaining, with two picks in both the second (43 & 58) and third (74& 82) rounds and one pick in the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th rounds.

Atlanta, GA
