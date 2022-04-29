Evansville has had several armed standoffs in recent weeks. Here's how police handle them.

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — A Quality Inn & Suites hotel clerk alerted Vanderburgh County law enforcement to a possible domestic violence incident in progress at 6:33 a.m. on April 16.

Within minutes, the incident escalated into at least the fifth prolonged police standoff in the area since February.

According to court records, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies and an Indiana State Police trooper dispatched to the hotel at 19622 Elpers Road heard a woman shout, "He's going to kill me!"

When law enforcement attempted to enter the hotel room, 46-year-old Richard Thomas Jr. allegedly opened fire from inside. One round penetrated the exterior door, narrowly missing the trooper and deputies outside, according to a sheriff's office report.

After nearly seven-and-a-half hours of tense negotiations, Thomas Jr. and the woman exited the hotel room unharmed.

The incident highlights a recent spate of unpredictable, dangerous situations involving barricaded suspects.

While police standoffs have been in the headlines a lot in 2022, EPD Special Operations Capt. Brent Hoover said such incidents can occur in "spurts," and new police tactics that emphasize de-escalation could lead to more drawn-out police encounters.

On the same day — and around the same time — law enforcement responded to the Quality Inn, an Evansville man wanted on two felony warrants refused to exit a home in the 600 block of Reis Avenue, triggering another standoff.

"I don't know if the incidents are more common, or if it's the way we respond — trying to slow things down and do things more tactically then maybe we would've done in the past," he said.

Internal police documents and interviews shine a light on how local law enforcement responds to armed, barricaded suspects and hostage situations. Here's what we learned.

De-escalation is a priority

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said the response to the hotel standoff included sheriff's deputies, Evansville police officers, state police, a SWAT team and U.S. marshals.

After police cleared the area surrounding the hotel room, reinforcements from several agencies set up a perimeter around the building and adjacent businesses.

Crisis negotiators specializing in hostage situations worked to establish lines of communication with Thomas Jr. and the woman inside the hotel room, Wedding said. Marshals monitored the situation from inside and outside the hotel.

As gunshots continued to blare, police worked to evacuate hotel tenants in adjacent rooms.

"We encountered very violent, very unpredictable behavior," Wedding said. "It puts both parties in dangerous situations."

Crisis negotiators are trained to resolve volatile incidents by calmly speaking to a suspect. Hoover said negotiators serve an overall strategy of "de-escalation."

"The negotiations are just talking sense into somebody to kind of get them grounded back in reality," Hoover said. "They kind of try to find a common ground with the person and build rapport with them. Make them realize that it's in their best interest is to come out peacefully."

EPD Sgt. Jacob Taylor, a 20-year veteran of the department, was on scene April 16. He said a complicating factor in the case was the initial belief that Thomas Jr. had a hostage.

"The hostage is the priority," Taylor said. "Any decision that we make needs to affect them in a positive manner, and then the priority is us and then the suspect."

In cases that don't involve a hostage, Taylor said police have more options, but a chief priority in any standoff is to "slow things down."

According to a probable cause affidavit, negotiators were eventually able to coax Thomas Jr. into giving up three firearms by placing them outside the hotel room door. At 1:59 p.m., he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Prosecutors charged Thomas Jr. with nine offenses, including three counts of attempted murder, and single counts of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and narcotics charges.

Inherent risks

While most standoffs end peacefully, recent incidents illustrate the potential for situations to quickly escalate.

On March 23, EPD officers had a 12-hour standoff with a man wanted on felony warrants after he opened fire on police.

As officers prepared to send a police dog into the residence, 39-year-old Walter Lee Baker Jr. allegedly fired a shot through the doorway directly at police, according to body camera footage released by the department.

Officers returned fire, and a standoff ensued. Police said officers eventually entered the home, where they found Baker Jr. dead. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office listed his preliminary cause of death as a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

While police initially said Baker Jr.'s gunshot wound appeared self-inflicted, the coroner did not specify who fired the fatal shot.

Hoover said EPD's SWAT Team is trained to respond when negotiations fail.

"There's obviously an escalation before we would ever make an entry [into a building]," Hoover said. "We've got some special tools and training and tactics that we can use to resolve a situation if needed."

Police have used "less-than-lethal weapons" to force a suspect to surrender on multiple occasions recently — such as on March 24, when an apartment eviction turned into a standoff.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy Major Jason Ashworth said 51-year-old Antwynette Pope swung a knife at deputies who where attempting to serve her eviction. She then barricaded herself inside her Eden Court apartment.

Ashworth said deputies tried to convince Pope to come outside for more than two hours, using a combination of phone calls and loud speaker announcements. He said Pope's daughter arrived on scene and unsuccessfully tried to get her mother to come outside, as well.

When those methods failed, deputies fired irritating gas munitions into the apartment, at which point Pope exited.

While pope was initially charged with attempted murder, she's now being held at the Vanderburgh County jail on $100,000 bond and facing charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and intimidation communicated because of victim's occupation.

Risk to area residents

The risks police standoffs pose to nearby residents and onlookers is not lost on officers. Taylor said people can see a large police presence and begin to feel a "false sense of security."

"What they don't understand is, if there are 20 police cars and an armored vehicle in the area, there's probably a significant chance of there being some kind of safety issue," Taylor said. "Unless you have good information or you see something immediately dangerous, stay inside or stay away until it's over – and then feel free to come talk to us."

Such operations can be complex and resource-intensive, police said — not to mention the risks they pose to personnel, nearby residents and suspects.

Taylor said it's common for police to discuss what can be learned after an armed standoff.

"We do a pretty good job of communicating with each other and doing debriefs afterwards," Taylor said. "And so in a short period time, you can learn a lot about the way you're responding to things – good and bad."

