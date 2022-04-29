ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden announces he’s leaving ‘The Late Late Show’

By Liz Calvario and Diana Dasrath
 3 days ago

(NBC News) — James Corden is ready to say goodbye to “The Late Late Show.”

Corden, the show’s host, confirmed that he will exit the CBS show at the end of his contract extension in spring 2023.

“It’s been, it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending” for a year, Corden told Deadline on Thursday. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

It was announced in 2014 that Corden would replace Craig Ferguson as host of “The Late Late Show.” He officially took over in 2015. In the last seven years, Corden has created such viral and memorable segments as Carpool Karaoke , Spill Your Guts , Crosswalk Musical and Drop the Mic, which went on to become a three-season competition show.

