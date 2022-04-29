PETA: Movie chimp missing from Missouri shelter, actor offers reward

FESTUS, MO (KMOX) - A $20,000 reward is offered to find a 'movie star' who went missing from Festus, Missouri.

Actor Alan Cumming is working with PETA to find Tonka, the chimpazee. Tonka co-starred in the 1997 movie "Buddy."

PETA's Jared Goodman says Tonka was among numerous chimpanzees at the Missouri Primate Foundation, when a court ordered it shut down. "The concept that he could be hidden away somewhere where he continues to not have his complex needs met, makes this an incredibly urgent issue."

The owner of the Festus location says Tonka died, but Goodman says there are reasons to believe he may be alive.

Tips on Tonka's whereabouts can be sent to www.peta.org/Tonka

