Evansville baseball sits atop the Missouri Valley Conference, proving doubters wrong

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — As they continue to rack up Missouri Valley Conference series wins, the Evansville Purple Aces have kept their receipts.

They were picked seventh in the preseason coaches poll. That put a chip on their shoulder considering coach Wes Carroll has thought this might be his most complete team in 14 years at UE. It’s why he constructed a difficult schedule.

And, well, the Aces are tied for first place midway through Valley play. They’re not surprised, either.

“Nobody outside of our circle believed we could do what we’re doing right now,” said Nick Smith, a Boonville graduate and the reigning MVC Pitcher of the Week.

“To be in this situation early on is cool for us to know we’re a much better team than other people think we were,” said Tanner Craig, UE’s all-time career home run leader.

“That rubbed us the wrong way because we know how good we can be when we play together,” pitcher Shane Harris added. “It means a lot that we can prove to everyone we’re a really good team and we’re capable of winning this thing.”

Dominating MVC Baseball

None of them were prompted to mention the preseason poll when they spoke before practice this week. Being slighted and then proving their doubters wrong has seemingly fueled everybody in the dugout.

The Aces (21-18, 6-3 MVC) are 71st nationally in RPI after winning 12 of their last 16 games, and they’re second among MVC schools only to Dallas Baptist. The MVC also is sixth as a conference in RPI while the Big Ten is ninth.

This is a confident team whose pitching has turned a corner while the offense has scored the most runs in MVC play and is second in batting average.

They’re tied with Southern Illinois and Indiana State – UE won a series against the Sycamores last weekend – and will play 14 of their final 17 games on German American Bank Field. That includes a three-game series this weekend with Bradley.

“Guys have bought into the culture and what it means to be an Ace, trying to be part of something bigger than themselves,” Carroll said. “That’s the biggest thing: We have a lot of unselfish young men who have come in here and grown with this field and the direction we’re going in. We’ve developed talent as well. That has to be the foundation for us to move forward.”

Life is good for the Aces. They grew close on long road bus trips, and they’re having fun together. Look no further than some of their dances at second base after hitting doubles. They embody the zaniness of college baseball.

If you peruse social media after a game, you’ll scroll past plenty of avocado emojis and see the GUAC hashtag, which stands for, “Get Up, Ace Country.” They’ve got a fanbase rallying behind them.

“Every time we play well, we get on Twitter and see GUAC everywhere,” said Harris, a North Posey product who transferred in last year from Louisville. “It’s awesome to see the support from the community and our school. It’s a really good atmosphere we have going and I couldn’t be more excited to be playing baseball right now.”

Perhaps the Aces were doubted because they finished seventh last spring, when they were in a similar position midway through conference play at 20-19 overall before finishing 28-27. They lost a stretch of seven of eight MVC games and went just 11-16.

Yet, UE is better all-around this year and chases its first winning record in conference play since 2014 when it won the regular season behind Pitcher of the Year Kyle Freeland. The Aces haven’t finished in the top half since.

“We’ve come together as a team and picked one another up over the last 25 games and I think that’s the sign of a great team,” Carroll said. “I knew they were talented from the beginning of the season, even when we got off to a slow start.”

Third baseman Brent Widder and outfielder Mark Shallenberger each have 17 multi-hit games. The one-two punch of Smith and Shane Gray also has provided quality starts to put relievers in positions to succeed.

If UE can get healthy to bolster the backend of its rotation, it’s confident in this home stretch.

“We’ll only go as far as our starting pitching takes us, but I feel like we have a good one-two-three punch,” Carroll said. “I think that sets us up to feel like if we continue to play good baseball, we can make a run at it like in 2014.”

And it will likely keep using the bulletin board material.

“That’s given us a chip on our shoulder and it’s paying off to see us at the top,” Smith said.

Home sweet home

Bradley (13-21, 5-4 MVC) vs. Evansville (21-18, 6-3 MVC)

Friday, 6 p.m.

Saturday, 2 p.m. (Jamey Carroll jersey retirement)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Streaming : Listen to each game on WJPS 107.1-FM or watch Friday and Sunday on ESPN3.

