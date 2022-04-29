ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Vanderburgh County roads are in disrepair, so officials say they need more money — a lot more

By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — Facing miles and miles of roadway in need of improvement, Vanderburgh County commissioners are looking for more money — a lot more.

The county currently has about $1.9 million budgeted for road improvements. But that isn't enough money to fix the issues outlined by Vanderburgh County Commissioners and County Engineer John Stoll at the annual county roads hearing in March. So the Vanderburgh County Commissioners will seek an additional $2.9 million, well more than double the original amount.

Commissioner Jeff Hatfield said his board has filed a request with the Vanderburgh County Council that will be discussed May 4.

“Our community expects a few minimal things from us, from our county government, and at the very top of the list or near the top of the list are roads,” Hatfield told county council members at an April 6 meeting. “It’s the most visible thing our county does for every citizen."

Road construction in your area: Officials say Vanderburgh County needs millions to pave roads. But the money isn't there

Inflation having an impact, too

The goal is to add the requested $2.9 million to the current budget of $1.9 million. The county also recently received $441,087.74 in Indiana Department of Transportation grant money.

Until the county figures out how much money it will spend, it can't determine a list of which paving and repair projects will get done.

There have likely been cost increases since the county approved its last paving contract in January, so it's also unclear how much inflation will affect the amount of work that can be done.

“We’re expecting it to go up, we just don’t know how much," Stoll said. "So we’ll just have to make adjustments as necessary.”

Looking to buy a house? How first-time Evansville homebuyers can beat the competition. (A cover letter can help!)

The right time to request money?

If Vanderburgh County were to only work with money collected from gas and wheel taxes, there would never be enough money to cover necessary road projects, Hatfield said. Instead, the county uses a mix of sources to pay for road improvements, such as property taxes, tax-increment financing districts and grant money.

As part of its budget, Vanderburgh County maintains an "unappropriated" bucket of money that can be used for a variety of things, including road repairs. If the extra road funding is approved, that's where it could come from this time.

At an April meeting, Vanderburgh County Councilman James Raben said there's a "comfortable balance" of $14 million in the general fund and about another $6 million in the county's rainy day fund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NscI8_0fNvaeI400

"If you defer (repairs) each year, it just compounds on itself," Hatfield said. "Then before you know it, it become an unmanageable problem ..."

Local law enforcement news: Here's how the plan to expand Vanderburgh County's jail got a step closer to reality this week

The COVID-19 pandemic paused some construction activity and helped grow a project backlog, Hatfield said.

"Now in 2022 with the economy back in swing, it’s no longer necessary to pump the brakes," he said. "We’ve got to catch up."

Sarah Loesch can be contacted at sloesch@gannett.com with story ideas and questions.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Vanderburgh County roads are in disrepair, so officials say they need more money — a lot more

Comments / 2

Mark Allen
3d ago

then how about using the gas tax and the surplus DMV money for the uses they were intended for?and how about open bids on road work and not the patronage system?the voters find solutions to their problems,we find a eay.Can't the over educated,over paid ,politicains at least put aside their political differences and do the job they ran for in the first place ?

Reply
2
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Industrial equipment slid into the river

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A large piece of industrial equipment has slid into the Ohio River on the Henderson Riverfront. The Henderson Road Department was trying to remove some silt in preparation for a riverboat to arrive, but their usual vehicle they use for silt removal was unavailable. Because of that, the Henderson Road Department […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Asphalt Resurfacing for I-69 begins May 4

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Construction work will begin on May 4 for a section of I-69 in Henderson County. The work will include asphalt resurfacing and roadway restoration. The work will be addressed between MP 142.334 to MP 148.090.  The work zone is between US 41, KY 416 and KY 2675.    Drivers should anticipate lane and […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Hoosiers voice concerns over Mid-States Corridor project

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- For Hoosiers who live and work along the proposed Mid-States Corridor connecting I-69 to an existing interchange between I-64 and US-231, the proposal is more than a road project, it represents a major change to their way of life in southern Indiana. Jason McCoy was among the...
JASPER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Evansville, IN
Traffic
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
City
Economy, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Traffic
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
WEHT/WTVW

A school building says farewell to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro middle school gave the community one last chance to walk down its school halls. Daviess County Middle School (DCMS) hosted a Farewell Open House on May 1. The community was invited to visit the school at 1415 East 4th Street to tour the building and say farewell as DCMS […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WISH-TV

Residents try to block proposed highway in southern Indiana

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — The regional development authority Mid-States Corridor is teaming up with INDOT to build a route linking Southern and Central Indiana. After studying several routes, it settled on a proposal paralleling Highway 231, bypassing the towns of Jasper, Huntingburg, and Loogootee. The entire span would start...
JASPER, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

1K+
Followers
901
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy