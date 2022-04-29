Today's Wordle #312 Ends Week on High Note

Netflix finds itself in a precarious situation as for the first time ever it lost subscribers, which in turn led to a dip on the stock market. What the future of the company looks like, remains to be seen, but gaming is certainly a part of it. Not only has Netflix been at the forefront of the resurgence of cross-media involving video game IP, but it's also been dipping its toe in the game publishing business as well. Meanwhile, it's begun to release games that are exclusively available to its subscribers. So far, these have been mobile games, and smaller in scope and ambition, but of course, this could change over time. In the meantime, before the end of the year, subscribers have nearly 50 mobile games to look forward to that will be released via the subscription service to subscribers for no added costs.

