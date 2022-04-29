ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Today's Wordle #312 Ends Week on High Note

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's Wordle ramps down the difficulty significantly, with most players able to solve today's puzzle after just a few guesses. After a tricky puzzle yesterday, today's Wordle is significantly easier, with many players able to solve the puzzle in three clues or less.. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Today's Wordle #311: Answer, Hint, and Difficulty

Players are waking up to a new Wordle puzzle. Like most mornings, the daily Wordle puzzle – Wordle #311 – is trending on Twitter, although most players are sharing victories instead of crushing defeats. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Shows That We Need a Wordle Dictionary

It's time for the New York Times to provide player with a database of valid Wordle solutions. Players are struggling with today's Wordle puzzle due to how the word is made up. Today's Wordle shares its final four letters with several other words, which can potentially frustrate players and force them into a guessing game if they aren't able to eliminate other potential solutions. Be warned because this article goes into detail about potential solutions about today's Wordle.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle #312 Is New Challenge for Players

It's a new day and that means it's time for a new Wordle puzzle. Players are getting challenged by a new Wordle puzzle, which has stumped more than a few players. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #314: Friday, April 29

Have you been looking for the Wordle April 29 (314) answer? I like to change up my opener from time to time—to try and lock in a common letter early, or know for sure I'm not going to get tripped up by an awkward "V" or "Z" at the end. It doesn't always help on the day, but sometimes a little experimentation can lead to a string of successes later on. Do you try to strategize, or are your guesses wild and free?
ENTERTAINMENT
StyleCaster

Zodiac Signs Easily Fooled: These 4 Signs Ignore All Glaring Red Flags

Click here to read the full article. Everyone knows that one person who turns a blind eye when it comes to their lying, cheating, flakey or rude partner. OK, let’s be real—we all have been there. But, there are certain zodiac signs who are easily fooled. These signs struggle to see reality because of their perception of love and therefore stay in a relationship much longer than they should (or take forever to get over someone).  As a friend, it can be really hard to watch someone you care about be indifferent to their partner’s red flags or worse—see them and...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Man shares optical illusion he says only 1% of people can read

"Can you read this on your first try?"That is the question TikToker HecticNick (@hecticnick) asked after sharing an optical illusion he claims only one per cent of people in the world can read.HecticNick's platform has numerous videos on illusions and verbal trickery that perplex his over 3.9 million followers.The mind-bending image in question shows what appears to be sticks and blocks lined up.But as HecticNick explains, there's actually a word written out in the symbols. Do you spot it?Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterIf you can't, he gave some advice: "Try closing your eyes about 90 per...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Steam Users Surprised With New Free Game

Steam users have been surprised with a new free game. Between now and May 2, Alper Gonen and Dogan Dipcin have made their game, Mido and Di, free for all Steam users, no strings attached. Normally, the game only costs $5.99, so the savings aren't massive, but free is free. That said, whether the game is worth your time, well the Steam User Reviews are divided.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Teases Subscribers With New Free Games

Netflix finds itself in a precarious situation as for the first time ever it lost subscribers, which in turn led to a dip on the stock market. What the future of the company looks like, remains to be seen, but gaming is certainly a part of it. Not only has Netflix been at the forefront of the resurgence of cross-media involving video game IP, but it's also been dipping its toe in the game publishing business as well. Meanwhile, it's begun to release games that are exclusively available to its subscribers. So far, these have been mobile games, and smaller in scope and ambition, but of course, this could change over time. In the meantime, before the end of the year, subscribers have nearly 50 mobile games to look forward to that will be released via the subscription service to subscribers for no added costs.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Unlocks Zenitsu's Best Fem Look

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba may be finished with its second season, but that doesn't mean fans have jumped ship. In fact, the show's promise of season three has the community buzzing, and that means fan projects are cropping up by the day. Now, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their take on Zenitsu Agatsuma, and we're obsessed with their gender-swapped piece.
COMICS
ComicBook

Wait, Did Black Clover Actually Kill Asta?

Black Clover is now in the middle of an extended break while series creator Yuki Tabata prepares for the final arc, and one burning question that is now on all our minds is whether or not Asta has somehow died already. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc officially came to an end when Asta and the others were able to defeat the supreme devil Lucifero, and one thing fans had taken note of during the course of the arc was the fact that none of the characters actually died. It's not an uncommon occurrence in the series overall, but what could be uncommon is how it actually happened.
TV SERIES

