RECALL: Gorton’s fish sandwich fillets may contain bone fragments

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Gorton’s Seafood is voluntarily recalling some lots of its Gorton’s Fish Sandwich – 100% Whole Fillets due to possible presence of large and/or sharp bone fragments, posing a potential choking hazard.

The recall is only for 504 packages which can be identified with the following specifications:

  • Label – Gorton’s Fish Sandwich-100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 OZ
  • UPC – 0 44400 15440 6
  • Date code – 2060F2
  • Time range – 15:30-17:30
The affected items were only sold at select retailers in some states:

  • New York and Vermont – Hannaford Supermarkets
  • Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland – Giant Food Stores and Giant Martin’s
  • Maryland and Virginia – Berkley Supermarket, Farm Fresh, Food Depot, Green Valley Marketplace, Harvest Fare, Shoppers Value Foods, St. Paul Grocery Market, Tiger Market, Tri-Star Supermarket and Wegmans
  • North Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico – U.S. Military commissaries

The company says no injuries have been reported. No other Gorton’s products are involved in the recall, the company says.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Gorton’s at (888) 573-5982.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Columbus River Dragons get first win in Commissioner’s Cup Series

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus River Dragons chance at history has arrived in their Commissioner’s Cup Championship series. The Dragons squared off in the final game at the Civic Center against the Watertown Wolves. Throughout the regular season the Wolves dominated the series beating the Dragons four out of five meetings. The first game […]
Trevor Noah roasts lawmakers on both sides of aisle in correspondents’ dinner remarks

(The Hill) – Trevor Noah took aim at lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and hailed the important role played by journalists Saturday night as he marked the return of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner following two years of cancellations due to COVID-19. “It is my great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation’s most distinguished superspreader event,” the “Daily Show” host quipped as he took to the dais Saturday following Biden’s remarks at the annual gala.
