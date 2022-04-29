Vikings trade down to take safety Cine to end first round of NFL Draft

Vikings fans are trying to figure out the draft strategy of the team's new front office after the team traded down and picked Georgia safety Lewis Cine as the 32nd and final pick of the NFL Draft's first round.

For new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and new head coach Kevin O'Connell, this is their first draft with the Vikings, and while trading back didn't come as much of a surprise, trading down 20 picks with a division rival wasn't on many people's radars.

The Vikings swapped their No. 12 and No. 46 pick for the No. 32 pick, No. 34 pick and the No. 66 pick.

The trade was made with the Detroit Lions, who then used the No. 12 pick to select Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.

According to the Associated Press, Cine covers a lot of ground in run support and plays with good fundamentals, but coverage skills need work. Cine was the defensive player of the game in Georgia’s national championship victory against Alabama.

Here the Vikings' remaining picks in the draft:

Round 2, Pick 34 (from Detroit)

Round 3, Pick 66 (from Detroit)

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 5, Pick 156 (from Baltimore)

Round 6, Pick 184 (from New York Jets)

Round 6, Pick 191 (from Baltimore via Kansas City)

Round 6, Pick 192

Round 7, Pick 250 (From San Francisco via Denver)

The Associated Press contributed content to this story