ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings trade down to take safety Cine to end first round of NFL Draft

By News Talk 830 Wcco
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LXSx_0fNvaTWx00

Vikings fans are trying to figure out the draft strategy of the team's new front office after the team traded down and picked Georgia safety Lewis Cine as the 32nd and final pick of the NFL Draft's first round.

For new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and new head coach Kevin O'Connell, this is their first draft with the Vikings, and while trading back didn't come as much of a surprise, trading down 20 picks with a division rival wasn't on many people's radars.

The Vikings swapped their No. 12 and No. 46 pick for the No. 32 pick, No. 34 pick and the No. 66 pick.

The trade was made with the Detroit Lions, who then used the No. 12 pick to select Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.

According to the Associated Press, Cine covers a lot of ground in run support and plays with good fundamentals, but coverage skills need work. Cine was the defensive player of the game in Georgia’s national championship victory against Alabama.

Here the Vikings' remaining picks in the draft:

Round 2, Pick 34 (from Detroit)

Round 3, Pick 66 (from Detroit)

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 5, Pick 156 (from Baltimore)

Round 6, Pick 184 (from New York Jets)

Round 6, Pick 191 (from Baltimore via Kansas City)

Round 6, Pick 192

Round 7, Pick 250 (From San Francisco via Denver)

The Associated Press contributed content to this story

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Big Lead

ESPN Draft Team Getting Sick of Mel Kiper Jr.

The hours are growing long for those tasked with NFL Draft coverage as the final rounds wind down on Saturday afternoon. The in-depth examination of every single prospect that comes up on the draft board probably gets old by the sixth round, even for the men and women paid to do it all who are undoubtedly very passionate about football.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
New York State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Jets#American Football#The Nfl Draft#The Detroit Lions#The Associated Press
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy