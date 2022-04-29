One dead in officer-involved shooting in central Minnesota

There's been an officer-involved shooting death in central Minnesota.

It happened about 6:00 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop in the Morrison County town of Bowlus.

Authorities say members of the West Central Task Force stopped the vehicle, and the driver was shot and killed by two officers, one of them a state trooper and the other an Otter Tail County sheriff's deputy.

A passenger in the vehicle was reportedly wounded.

It's not known why the car was stopped, or what led to the shooting.

A handgun was reportedly found at the scene by BCA investigators.

A body cameras was worn by the state trooper, and it was reportedly operating at the time of the shooting.